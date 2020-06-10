Ex-Minister expresses shock over death of DESOPADEC Commissioner

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has expressed shock and despair over the death of Hon. Joyce Overah, a Commissioner on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Overah, a key stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, was reported to have passed away in Sapele on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

He represented the Urhobo ethnic nationality of Sapele, Ethiope West and Okpe Local Government Areas, on the board of DESOPADEC.

Gbagi, in a statement signed by him and released to the media on Wednesday, said Delta State has lost a quintessential, trustworthy and dignified member of the PDP.

He lamented that the Party had since 1999 lost staunch members.

The former Minister advised politicians in the State to seek God’s guidance and protection ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am shocked by the news of the death of one of the most gentle, honest and dignified member of the PDP in Delta State, Joyce Overah.

“Since 1999, we have lost greats sons and daughters who were die-hard supporters of the PDP to sudden and questionable deaths.

“I commiserate with the Delta State Governor, the State Government, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Overah family.

“My prayers are with the Overah family for God to comfort them. May the gentle soul of Joyce Overah rest in the blossom of our Lord,” former Minister said.