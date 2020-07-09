Face mask can cause failed ATM transactions, says Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has advised customers to remove their face masks when carrying out transactions through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to ensure that their faces are properly recognised.

In an email to its customers on measures to keep transactions protected, Fidelity Bank said, “Wearing of face masks is a safety and precautionary measure we must all adhere to in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we advise that you remove your face mask while making withdrawals or carrying out ATM transactions to allow our ATM properly recognise you.

“Fidelity Bank ATM machines have face detection features installed to curb incidences of fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

“Consequently, you may not be able to carry out any transaction if our ATMs are not able to properly recognise you. We apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause you.”