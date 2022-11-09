Thursday, November 10, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Top Posts

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Business

Fed Govt commits to pay Emirates Airlines’ trapped funds

by The Citizen
written by The Citizen

The Federal Government has it is working to  ensure that Emirates Airlines trapped funds are paid as quickly.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Biodun Olujimi led Senate Committee on Aviation, to defend the 2023 Budget estimates,  Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, noted that while the Federal government is working to address the problem, Emirates airlines  must exercise treat Nigeria as a Sovereign and valuable market.

Emirate Airlines has suspended flight operations in Nigeria over its inability to repatriate $85 million dollars from Nigeria.

Senator Sirika who spoke on United Arab Emirate, UAE , Nigeria  relationship, said ” There were blocked funds in Nigeria. They signed an agreement. Recession plus COVID led foreign exchange to be scarce and we pleaded with airlines to give us time to allow Nigeria pay their money.

“Almost all countries except UAE understood and we are trying to pay this money, but my concern is that countries go through war and problems and there should be mutual understanding with each other. We need their service, but they need our market more. We are assuring them that the money will be paid, but they should exercise restraint and treat Nigeria with value.

“There is no market in Aviation in the world as good as Nigeria. If we build our Airline to run internationally this will be of benefit to us. Emirates airline and the authorities should see us as sovereign and a market they need and should treat us as such.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

NDIC invites liquidated banks’ depositors for verification, payment

Oil thieves threatening my life – NNPCL GMD alleges

Buhari congratulates FirstBank on 40 years of cross-border banking in UK

Host communities laud Egbin Power as over 4000 benefit from medical outreach

NCC warns users against ‘Mobile Apps Group’ over trojan, malware concerns

MTN, Airtel, banks to collect VAT for FIRS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TheCitizen NG is a leading Online Newspaper and Magazine website. We bring you the very latest news and information from Nigeria and around the world. Follow us today to stay tuned!

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Drivers’ strike and the LASG/union alliance – Punch
Rescuing Nigeria’s economy from the brink – Punch
Danjuma’s call for self- defence – Leadership

Contact US

Editor-in-Chief,
 THECITIZEN Nigeria

www.thecitizenng.com
eikpeama@thecitizenng.com
e_ikpeama@yahoo.com
eikpeama@gmail.com
Mob: +234(0) 810 698 7846.
WhatsApp: +234(0) 810 698 7846;
Mob: +234 (0)703 207 4429.

2011 –  2022 © All Right Reserved. 