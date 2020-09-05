FG issues COVID-19 protocol for international arrivals

On the eve of resumption of international flights, the federal government has reminded travellers to Nigeria to be aware of the COVID-19 protocols as the country resumes international flights from September 5 (today).

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), travellers to Nigeria must comply with:

Must test negative by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method within 7 days before departure from country of exit and preferably within 72 hours pre-boarding Proceed on a 7-day self-isolation as per protocol. Report at the designated sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival. Positive cases will be managed based on National Guidelines for COVID-19 treatment Those who test negative after 7 days will end self- isolation on the 8th day Those with symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival will be placed in institutional quarantine

“We strongly urge returnees to abide by these protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones as well as reduce further risk of COVID-19 spreading in Nigeria”, NCDC. said..