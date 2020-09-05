NCDC reports 3 deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases

September 5, 2020 0

Nigeria on Friday reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 25 more than the number recorded on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the death toll increased by 3, to hit 1051, while the total confirmed cases till date stands at 54,743.

“Till date, 54743 cases have been confirmed, 42816 cases have been discharged and 1051 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC stated.

The 156 new cases came from 17 states, it said.

Here is the state by state breakdown:

Lagos-36
FCT-35
Oyo-29
Kaduna-10
Abia-9
Osun-5
Ogun-5
Enugu-5
Rivers-4
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-3
Imo-3
Edo-2
Kwara-2
Katsina-2
Plateau-2
Niger-1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Customs Service puts officers on alert as Boko Haram plans FCT attack

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers and men on red alert as intelligence reports revealed that Boko Haram terrorists have flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and are planning to carry out coordinated