NCDC reports 3 deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria on Friday reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 25 more than the number recorded on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the death toll increased by 3, to hit 1051, while the total confirmed cases till date stands at 54,743.

“Till date, 54743 cases have been confirmed, 42816 cases have been discharged and 1051 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC stated.

The 156 new cases came from 17 states, it said.

Here is the state by state breakdown:

Lagos-36

FCT-35

Oyo-29

Kaduna-10

Abia-9

Osun-5

Ogun-5

Enugu-5

Rivers-4

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Edo-2

Kwara-2

Katsina-2

Plateau-2

Niger-1