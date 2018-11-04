FG, NLC to meet today over minimum wage

The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today (Sunday) despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.

According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.

Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.

He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.

The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.