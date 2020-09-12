Final-year LASU students resume Sept 14, others Nov 9

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has said only final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will resume on September 14 while other students will resume on November 9.

A statement by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, noted that only final-year students at undergraduate level would have lectures between 9am and 3pm, on Monday to Friday, while postgraduate, master’s and PhD students, would attend classes only on weekends.

The statement reads, “200 to 500 level students will commence academic activities on Monday, November 9, 2020, while lectures for newly admitted students (100 level) will commence on Monday, January 11, 2021. Sandwich degree programme, part-time on Epe campus and diploma students will commence lectures on Friday November 13, 2020 and their lectures will hold only on weekends.”

It further said the university senate had decided to commence normal academic activities in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Governor and visitor to the university, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that tertiary institutions in the state could reopen from Monday September 14.

The university warned that members of staff and students must wear their identity cards to be allowed access onto the premises and that anyone entering the university premises must have their bottle of hand sanitiser and face mask.

“Security personnel will also be on continuous surveillance, to identify violators of laid down rules and regulations,” Adekoya added.