FirstBank, the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion service provider is proud to announce the 2025 edition of the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy“, which will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre.

Building on the momentum of previous successful editions, this year’s Expo reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of economic development.

The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference aims to keep Nigerians abreast of emerging trends in the agricultural and non- oil export sector, whilst providing them insights into how innovative solutions can contribute to the overall development of the economy, and the nation at large.

The conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing most participants to join virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibition booths featuring major organizations and associations from industry.

The event will feature a keynote speech, Goodwill messages, Plenary discussions, where select Speakers will expound on the theme and technical sessions to be handled by subject matter Specialists in the Agriculture and Export Value Chain.

Expected guest speakers include the Honourable Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari as the keynote speaker while the plenary and technical sessions will be enriched by insights from industry leaders like the MD Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar; MD/CEO Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello; National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo; President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni and a host of others.

These renowned speakers will contribute their expertise and perspectives throughout the various sessions, ensuring participants gain valuable knowledge to enhance their roles within the agricultural and export value chain

Speaking on the Conference, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director, FirstBank Group stated, “The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is a strategic platform for stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and drive strategies that can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and non-oil export industry. Through this platform, FirstBank is empowering customers and stakeholders by providing them with actionable insights, innovative solutions, and valuable connections that can help them navigate the complexities of the agricultural and nonoil export sectors. In addition, we aim to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, enhance their business prospects, and create lasting value for our stakeholders, while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.”

To participate in the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference, interested participants can click on https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lit8tD6KSm6kzLMcyHwo8Q to register.

The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is one of the Bank’s key initiatives to promote collaboration and innovation within the agricultural and non- oil export sectors.

By providing a strategic platform for stakeholders, the conference aims to enhance the competitiveness of customers and partners in the global market.

With agriculture identified as the most viable alternative to oil for generating foreign exchange earnings, this initiative supports economic diversification and is poised to accelerate national growth and development.