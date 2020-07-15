Gattuso opts for pay cut to fund Osimhen transfer

Napoli manager , Gennaro Gattuso, is prepared to accept a pay cut in order to raise funds for Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Ligue 1 club Lille, reports Completesports.com.

The Blues have been strongly linked with the Nigeria international, who is one of the fast rising strikers in Europe.

Osimhen visited Napoli’s training facilities, plus head coach Gennaro Gatusso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis two weeks ago.

Napoli will have to cough out €81m to seal the transfer of the talented forward.

Gattuso, according to L’Equipe is willing to accept a pay cut to ensure the forward is signed.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2019/20 season.