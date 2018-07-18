Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Board Chairman of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Bilbis (left) and Director-General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo kawu, during the 2018 Content Summit organized by the commission in Enugu, yesterday.

July 18, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

L-R: Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin (left); Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; the visiting President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Muhammadu Buhari, during Macron’s arrival at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, 3rd July, 2018