Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Bright Abeke.

He was reportedly kidnapped on Friday night at a hotel along Owumi Road in Sapele by about eight armed men, who whisked him into the bush.

The attackers were said to have stormed the hotel premises, firing sporadically before heading straight to their target and forcefully taking him away.

Sources said the assailants arrived in a Range Rover SUV and two other vehicles, shooting into the air to disperse residents and guests.

A local vigilante member, identified simply as Ufuoma, was reportedly shot during the operation and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

“It is confirmed. The police have visited the scene and are putting modalities in place to ensure the Chairman’s release and arrest the suspects,” he said.