The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Police as partisan, describing their unsealing of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja as “state-sponsored persecution”.

In a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the Turaki-led National Working Committee, NWC, said it would take legal steps over the Police action.

Recall that after months of legal tussles, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the Wike-backed camp on March 9, invalidating the November 16 Ibadan convention endorsed by the governors.

Today, about five weeks after the judgement, the Mohammed-led PDP faction, backed by Wike, announced that the Police had unsealed both the Wadata Plaza and Legacy House national offices of the party in Abuja.

It is this action that the Turaki-led group called partisan on the part of the Police.

According to the statement, “they tampered with the res and that can render the judgment of the Court of Appeal nugatory, when it is eventually given. It is most shameful that those entrusted with protecting the law are those disobeying the law.

“While it is not surprising that the Police is acting in a clearly partisan manner, we were hopeful that they would act differently under the command of the new Inspector General of Police.

“From the inception of this imbroglio, the officers of the police force have consistently acted in a manner that leaves no one in doubt as to their support for the Wike-backed APC apologists and have continued to double down on their partisan interventions.

“As law-abiding citizens, we admonish our members to continue to maintain peace and not undertake any activity capable of breaching public peace, while we promise to take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to protect the rights and privileges of the genuine members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The public should be assured that we are hopeful that soon this dark cloud of state-sponsored persecution and one-party compulsory drive will end and true democratic experience will return, in the interest of preserving the republic.

“Though pains may tarry in the night, joy and liberation will certainly come in the morning. Let us therefore bear this night with the hope that surely the morning is en route.”