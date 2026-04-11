Any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Sunday.

“The IRGC Naval Force powerfully has full smart control over the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The statement underlined that only civilian vessels are allowed to pass through the strait under specific conditions.

It also denied media reports about American vessels passing through the Strait, saying, “Any attempt by military vessels to pass through (the strait) will be dealt with severely and decisively.”

Earlier, the Iranian Armed Forces categorically denied CENTCOM’s claim about US ships’ operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The claim of the CENTCOM commander that American vessels are approaching and entering the Strait of Hormuz is strongly denied,” Spokesman of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said Saturday.

He at the same time underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces have the upper-hand over the passage of any vessel through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement came after CENTCOM claimed its forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, as two US Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.