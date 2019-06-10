Imo: Okorocha turns screw on Ihedioha for delaying governance

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has accused his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, of behaving as if he is still in the House of Representatives.

Okorocha said this in a statement in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said instead of Ihedioha to start work in earnest as the state governor, he had been busy setting up committees as if he was still a member of the House of Representatives.

Ihedioha was Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

Okorocha also accused the governor of releasing pictures of non-existent bad projects and attributing them to his eight-year administration.

He claimed that he executed over 1,000 verifiable projects across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The statement read, “The new governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has not started to govern the state; looking at his activities and utterances so far.

“He has been embarking on oversight functions as if he is still at the National Assembly where he was, uninterruptedly, for 12 years.

“He has also been busy setting up series of committees with at least three committees a day, and has never done any serious thing or taken any serious step or said any serious thing to show that he has actually taken the seat as the governor of the state. He also seems not to have cared about asking questions.

“In the course of doing oversight functions even as governor, he would go to one bad dredging site which he won’t mention where it is, he would send out the photograph just to blackmail his predecessor or he would send out the photograph of one bad toilet they got from somewhere and said it was in the Government House. So petty and unserious all these days.

“The former governor left more than 1,000 verifiable projects behind for him. He has never cared to visit any of the projects to show that he has come to work and that he means well.

“If he could be showing the world one bad toilet we knew they got from Owerri Office of the PDP when landmark projects are located at various parts of the state waiting for him to see, and know what to do with them; then he hasn’t come for service.”

Okorocha listed some of the projects executed before he left office to include the International Cargo Airport, the “headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Prisons Service, six new universities, four polytechnics, there colleges of education, 27 general hospitals and ultra-modern markets.”

He claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party government could not achieve in 50 years what his administration achieved in eight years.

Okorocha urged Ihedioha to wake up to his responsibilities as the state governor instead of finding faults where they did not exist.