Inauguration: Enugu Assembly re-elects Ubosi as Speaker

Enugu State House of Assembly on Monday, re-elected the former speaker, Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, as the new speaker to pilot the affairs of the 7th assembly.

House members also elected a first timer to the House, Hon. Uche Ugwu, representing Udi North Constituency as the Deputy Speaker to replace Dons Uzogbado, the deputy speaker from Oji River Constituency in the 6th Assembly.

The former leader of the Assembly, Hon. Melitus Ikechukwu Ezeugwu representing Udenu Constituency, was also reelected into his position.

Member representing Enugu South Rural, Hon. Mary Onyinye Ugwu, also retained her position as the deputy leader of the House.

New member representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Jane Eneh was elected Chief Whip, while the former deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi, retained her position.

Leader of the House, Hon. Ezeugwu nominated Speaker Ubosi to be reelected while the member representing Nkanu West, Hon, Iloabuchi Aniagu seconded it.

Ezeugwu said that he had known Ubosi for past eight years, saying that he was a good leader and deserved to be reelected.

“I know Ubosi too well for the past eight years,” he said pointing out that because of leadership qualities, he was elected in abstentia as the Deputy Chairman of Nigeria speakers conference.

Seconding Ezeugwu, Aniagu described Ubosi, as a lady whom the man remarrying would not beginning to worry about her character. “I do second him,” he said.

Expressing over his reelection, Ubosi said that the day was not a speak making day but just to thank God for everything.

Ubosi said that the first time he was made speaker he thought it was because of stature as a tall man but now he knew that it was God that just made him leader.

“Today we have gathered here to thank God. I don’t have a written speech. We are here just to thank God, he said and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for purposeful leadership in the state.

He also thanked God making it possible for him and his colleagues to be elected and promised that the 7th Assembly would be better than the 6th Assembly.

He equally pointed out that is peaceful because Gov. Ugwuanyi first handed over to God while they at the Assembly reciprocated by dedicating every first week of the months to prayers which has paid off as the Assembly had been very peaceful.

The inauguration was witnessed by traditional rulers, former commissioners, former assembly members, local government chairmen, special advisers and numerous well wishers and various support groups.