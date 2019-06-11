Six Imo lawmakers defect to PDP

Six lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their defections in a letter they addressed to the incumbent Speaker, Chinedu Offor, and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

The members stated that they were decamping in the overall interest of the state.

“The movement is in good faith and in our efforts to move the state forward. We thank our numerous constituents for their continuous support,” the letter read.

Five of the lawmakers until their defection on Monday were members of the Action Alliance (AA) and the sixth person was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The AA lawmakers who defected to the PDP were Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise)

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) defected from APGA to PDP.