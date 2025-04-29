The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is proposing to replace Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) with downloadable voters’ card.

This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, with INEC proposing amendments to Nigeria’s electoral framework that would strip the President of the power to appoint the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Special Adviser to the INEC chairman, Mohammad Kuna, disclosed this in his presentation at a retreat with the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Electoral Matters on the reform of the electoral legal framework held in Lagos on Monday.

According to Kuna, the proposal is essential to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the electoral process.

“The proposed change would instead give the commission power to make these appointments, though with a different nomenclature to be known as State Directors of Elections,” Kuna said.

“The commission is also pushing for the introduction of electronically downloadable voters’ cards to replace the use of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).”

Specifically, Kuna said the commission is seeking amendments to Section 14 (3) Paragraph F of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution to confer the power of appointing and disciplining Heads of State and FCT Offices of INEC on the commission.

INEC is also proposing an amendment to Section 6 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 to confer the power of appointing Heads of State and FCT Offices on the commission.

According to INEC, as disclosed by Kuna, these heads of state would be known as State Directors of Elections. Currently, the REC is the person in charge of the INEC office at the state level.

The REC, who is assisted by relevant government agencies, undertakes the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial, and House of Assembly elections in a state and acts pursuant to powers delegated to him or her by INEC’s national Chairman and 12 Commissioners.

Among the duties of the REC is to make all the materials required to conduct an election available. The REC also monitors the activities of all ad hoc staff and provides for the proper verification of election results.

The proposal will also confer on INEC the power to discipline erring RECs.

Currently, the appointment of RECs, who oversee the electoral process in each state, is within the president’s purview according to Section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution.

Section 6 (1) of the Electoral Act reads: “There is established in each State of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory and Local Government Area, an office of the Commission which shall perform such functions as may be assigned to it by the Commission.

“(2) A person appointed to the office of a Resident Electoral Commissioner shall: (a) be answerable to the Commission ; and (b) hold office for a term of five years from the date of his or her appointment which may be renewable for another term of five years and no more.

“(3) The Resident Electoral Commissioner appointed under the Constitution may only be removed by the President, acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that the Resident Electoral Commissioner be so removed for inability to perform the functions of the office, whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or any other cause, or for misconduct.”