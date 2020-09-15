Insecurity: I speak for millions of Nigerians over incessant killings – Mailafia

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, on Monday said he was ready to die for speaking the minds of millions of Nigerians over incessant killings in the land.

The former banker spoke before he was grilled for over three hours at the Jos, Plateau State capital, office of the Department of State Services (DSS), the third time in one month.

Addressing reporters, he said: “I am ready to perish for speaking the minds of millions of Nigerians over the incessant killings of innocent citizens in the country.

“I don’t know why I have been invited again. This is the third time that they invited me to their office and I am honouring it.

“There have not been instances that warrant any crisis in the country, after the interview which I granted a radio station in Lagos.”

Mailafia added: “Once again, they’ve invited me for the third time. So, as a law-abiding citizen of this great country, I honourably and beautifully honoured their invitation.”

He later praised the maturity of his interrogators when he was released around 2:50 p.m with cheers from his supporters.

The former banker, who addressed reporters, hailed the DSS officers for the professional discharge of their duties.