Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has spoken out against what she described as the hypocrisy surrounding conversations about women’s bodies and cosmetic surgery.

In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, the actress criticised men who once ridiculed women over their physical appearance but now preach body acceptance and natural beauty.

According to her, years of mockery and body-shaming created the very pressure that pushed many women to consider cosmetic procedures, particularly the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“You people mocked women for years because of their bodies, but now you are the same ones telling them to love themselves the way they are,” she said.

Blessing argued that the constant insults directed at women for not having certain body features played a major role in the increasing popularity of enhancement surgeries.

“Many women went for BBL because of the insults and pressure they received about their bodies. You bullied women for not having big backsides, and now you are telling them not to do surgery,” she added.

The actress also made it clear that she has no intention of changing her body to satisfy public opinion, insisting that criticism or online attacks would not influence her personal choices.

“No amount of insults or abuse will push me to change my body. This body is my hard work and the success I have achieved.”

Blessing further stressed that women should have the right to decide what they want to do with their bodies without facing judgment from society.

“I am proud of my body, and I will not alter it because people talk. Women should be free to make their own decisions about their bodies,” she stated.

While acknowledging that she could consider surgery in the future, she explained that it would only be for health-related reasons.

“If I ever decide to do any surgery, it will only be weight-loss surgery. I will not go for enhancement procedures like BBL,” she said, urging people to stop criticising women over the choices they make about their bodies.