The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has closed the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential ticket amid indications that only 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, bought the forms.

The party, however, extended by one week the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for other elective positions, including governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly seats.

Sources within the party disclosed yesterday that as at the close of sale of presidential forms, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was the only aspirant who purchased the forms.

National Secretary, Mr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC said the deadline earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, had been extended to 12 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The statement said the extension applied only to aspirants seeking tickets into the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions.

It added, however, that the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the office of the President had officially closed.

According to the timetable released by the party, screening of aspirants who had purchased and completed the forms will commence on Tuesday, May 19, and end on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The party also disclosed that collection and return of Nomination Forms for screened and cleared aspirants would begin on May 20 and end on May 26, 2026.

The NDC warned that no further extension would be granted beyond the new deadline and urged aspirants to strictly comply with the guidelines and timelines.

The party directed all aspirants to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues nationwide with relevant documents, including educational certificates, birth certificate or declaration of age, passport photographs, voter’s card, NDC membership card and curriculum vitae.

According to the statement, all documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six copies.

The NDC further said screening would be based on the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity and competence, as well as the character of aspirants.

It also directed the Screening Committee to take into consideration the party’s affirmative action policy for women, youths and persons living with disabilities.

The party encouraged aspirants to embrace consensus-building, stressing that only aspirants cleared through the screening process would be eligible to purchase nomination forms.

With the development, Obi, who recently defected to the NDC from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is expected to emerge as the consensus presidential standard bearer.