The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu, as chairman of its screening committee for presidential, governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, on Tuesday.

“The 17-member committee is scheduled to be inaugurated by 4 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2026,” the statement added.

Egwu, a former two-term governor and ex-lawmaker, will lead the panel responsible for screening aspirants seeking elective offices on the platform of the NDC.

The party also named its National Legal Adviser, Reuben Egwuaba, as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the panel include Babatunde Ali, who will serve as Deputy Chairman; Buba Galadima; Mohammed Takori; Daniel Onifade; Ikeddy Isiguzo; Wole Adedayo; Dr Osusu Osusu; Chief Asukewe Ikoawaji; Prof. Udenta Udenta; Frederick E. Owotorufa; Hannatu Tanko; Dogo Shammar; Sir Henry Obaze; Clement Agiagie; and Fatima Abba.

The NDC said the committee comprises party leaders, professionals and members of its National Working Committee selected to oversee the screening process for aspirants contesting various positions in the 2027 elections.

The development comes as the party intensifies preparations for the next general elections, with the NDC recently adopting consensus arrangements for some of its primaries in parts of the country as part of efforts to avoid internal disputes and strengthen party unity.