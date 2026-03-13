President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Yuguda’s nomination comes following the recent appointment of the former Deputy Governor, Bala Bello, as Special Adviser to the President on Political Economy.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the nomination is in accordance with Section 8(1) of the CBN Act.

The President urged Yuguda to discharge his responsibilities with renewed dedication, professionalism and commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

Yuguda previously served as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission between 2020 and 2024. An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, he graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy.

He later obtained a Master’s degree in Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham in 1991.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN and a CFA charterholder.

Yuguda began his career in 1984 at the CBN as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department.

He also worked as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, from 1997 to 2001 before returning to the CBN.

Yuguda retired from the apex bank in 2016 after serving as Director of the Reserve Management Department for six years.