Invest in Enugu – Gov. Ugwuanyi tells indigenes, investors

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on indigenes of the state especially those residing outside and all legitimate businessmen and investors to think Enugu in their investment decisions as his administration has provided the conducive environment for business to thrive.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the inauguration of an ultra modern truck park at Ugwuoba, Gariki Market in Oji River Local Government Area, developed by an indigene of the community based in Ghana, Chief Sunday Ikwumeleze, maintained that his administration has invested a lot in repositioning Enugu as a destination of choice for genuine investors.

The governor congratulated the developer for his wise decision in investing in the project with his “hard earned resources” as well as his “faith and confidence in our operating environment”.

Noting that the investment will benefit the state, the council area and the people, socially and economically, Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that the business venture will not only decongest the Enugu-Onitsha expressway and ease the flow of traffic, but also create jobs and wealth for the people of the state.

He added that the state government will continue to function as investment enabler through provision of secure operating environment for business to thrive, consistent and favourable policies, facilitation of all bureaucratic processes for starting and doing business, friendly tax regime and professional regulatory oversight role, among others.

His words: “Our administration has invested a lot of time and energy to position Enugu as a destination of choice for genuine investors. Our progress in this direction is self-evident in the leapfrogging of our state from its 2014 World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking as 27th out of 37 states (including FCT, Abuja), to an enviable ranking as the 2nd State in Ease of Starting Business and 3rd State in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria in the 2018 World Bank Ease of Doing Business sub-national ranking for which our State was honoured on 3rd April, 2019 by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at Abuja”.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Oji River LGA, Barr. Frank Udemezue, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for approving the project, stating that it was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to promoting business investment in the state through the entrenchment of peace and good governance.

The chairman, who noted that the economic importance of the park was enormous considering its location at the border between Enugu and Anambra State, added that the investment will create direct and indirect jobs, put an end to indiscriminate parking of trucks along Enugu-Onitsha expressway and enhance the security of the area.

Speaking, the developer appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his support and presence at the event, disclosing that he keyed into the investment through the advice of the immediate past chairman of the council, Hon. Harrison Okeke, who he said initiated the project.

In his goodwill message, a chieftain of the state and indigene of Oji River LGA, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, thanked the governor for his humility, peace initiatives and uncommon leadership style, which he said have made it possible for business to thrive in the state.

He also applauded Chief Ikwumeleze, for thinking home by constructing the “magnificent park”, and reassured him that his investment will succeed.