JAMB unveils cut-off marks for federal, private varsities, polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), on Tuesday, announced that the UTME cut-off marks for admission into Federal universities in the 2019/2020 session should be 160, in an exam in which 347 was the highest score.

The decision was announced Tuesday at the 19th stakeholders policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions, which held at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State.

The board also approved 140 as minimum UTME score for admission into private universities while 120 was set for public polytechnics and 110 scores were approved as the lowest score for admission into private polytechnics.

The minimum cut-off mark for the colleges of education was also agreed on 110 and above.

Key stakeholders in tertiary schools across the country were part of the decisions fixing the cut-off marks.

In the exam, 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018. Also 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 , while 366,757 candidates scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.

361,718 candidates scored between 180 and 199 as against 325,152 in 2018, while 494,484 scored between 160 and 179 as against 455,898 last year. 410,844 candidates scored between 140 and 159 as against 346,825 recorded in 2018 while also 99,463 scored between 100 and 139 as against 64,712 in 2018.”

The stakeholders also unanimously agreed to carry out admission registration procedures for institutions of first choice of candidates in all public universities from Aug. 21 to Nov. 16.

The admission registration process for candidate’s institutions of second choice will take place from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17.

The stakeholders also agreed to extend admission registration procedure for private universities till February 15, 2020.

“The admission process would be guided by the approved institutional /programmes cut-off marks and minimum UTME score as submitted by the respective institutions.

“The minimum UTME score for admission will be as prescribed by each institution subject to the respective National Minimum UTME score,” the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede told the stakeholders.

According to him, admission for the 2019/2020 academic session would be conducted on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).