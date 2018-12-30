Jigawa spends N90m on mass wedding for orphans

Jigawa state government has spent over N90 million to conduct mass weddings for 270 orphan girls.

It selected 10 couples from each of the 27 local government areas in the state, according to Mustapha Kwalam, a special adviser on religious affairs to the state government.

Only orphan girls with suitors ready to take them as wife were considered eligible.

But the suitors must have a resident and a source of income, said Kwalam.

Speaking at Dutse Central Mosque, Kwalam said the N93m was spent on furniture for the bride at N336,000 each.