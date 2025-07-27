The Lagos State Government has directed that 18 motorists caught driving against traffic be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the move is part of efforts to curb dangerous driving and restore sanity to roads across the state.

In a statement on Saturday, signed by LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, it said it had finalised arrangements to arraign 12 of the offenders and ensure they undergo mental health checks to assess their fitness for driving.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, was quoted as saying, “The enforcement of psychiatric assessments is not intended to stigmatise or punish.

“Rather, it is a necessary intervention designed to protect the general motoring public from individuals who exhibit reckless disregard for human life and lawful order.”

He added that the psychiatric test was in line with global best practices in traffic psychology and enforcement.

Despite ongoing public education campaigns, the agency said many motorists still flout traffic rules, leading to accidents, congestion, and damage to infrastructure.

“This measure is more than just a traffic enforcement initiative. It is a moral and civic imperative, reflecting the Lagos State Government’s vision to promote responsible motoring, safeguard human life, and maintain order on our roads,” Bakare-Oki added.

LASTMA advised road users to obey traffic laws and report violations through its toll-free hotline: 080000527862.