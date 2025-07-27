Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated the Super Falcons for their victory over Morocco in the just concluded WAFCON championship in Morocco.

Uzodimma in his Facebook page extended special praise to the Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie who won the best Goalkeeper award,Michelle Alozie ,Sinachi Ohale,Tochukwu Oluehi, and Jennifer Echegini who scold the winning goal.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons – Nigeria on their glorious victory at the WAFCON2024, emerging as the undisputed Champions of Africa.

“A special commendation goes to our own illustrious daughters, Chiamaka Nnadozie, for clinching the Best Goalkeeper award, to Michelle Chinwendu Alozie , sinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi and Jennifer Echegini, for their outstanding performance.

“They continue to be shining examples of excellence and resilience, making Imo State and Nigeria immensely proud. Their outstanding performance inspires our younger generations, and we salute them as true role models.

“We eulogize our indefatigable players for their energy, resilience, and unity, which played a vital role in this triumphant journey. We also applaud the Technical and Management Team for their strategic leadership.

“This well-deserved victory answers the call of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his goodwill message to the Team ahead of the Finals, and rekindles national pride. As you soar, know that Nigeria stands solidly behind you.