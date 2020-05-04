Medical pros urge Buhari to re-impose Kano lockdown

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse his decision on the easing of COVID-19 lockdown, which takes effect today (Monday).

The NUAHP made the call in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, and its General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi.

As health workers advised the President, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 he sent to Kano State expressed concern about the high rate of community transmission in the state.

The presidential team said 80 per cent of every 100 samples taken from the state for testing always came out positive.

As of March, the state had no case of COVID-19, but on April 11, a former ambassador, who attended a Jumat service while awaiting his coronavius test result, was diagnosed with the virus.

As of 5.51pm on Sunday, there were 313 COVID-19 cases in the state, which was second to Lagos State that had 1,084, the highest in the country.

Buhari had, in his broadcast to the nation on April, 27, imposed a total lockdown on Kano State and dispatched a team of experts to the state the following day as part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

But in the national broadcast on April 27, he said there would be phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Ogun and Lagos states, which started on March 30.

He, however, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the country and banned inter-state movements.