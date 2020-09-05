Chelsea complete deal to sign Kai Havertz

Chelsea have signed another Bundesliga player, Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth about £71m.

Kai is the second Chelsea signing from Germany.

He followed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

His arrival also followed other new faces such as Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, as Frank Lampard’s squad for the forthcoming season takes shape.

Chelsea have also signed young French defender Malang Sarr who is going out on loan with a view to gaining more experience before he is involved.

Havertz had this to say on becoming a Chelsea player. ‘I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea.

“He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.’

Tall (he is 6ft 2in), fast and technically excellent, the 21-year-old has shown impressive versatility given his age.

Predominantly a central attacking midfielder known for his accurate and incisive passing, along with an ability to retain possession in tight spaces and win the ball back in advanced positions, Havertz also played wide on the right earlier in his career, cutting inside onto his favoured left foot.