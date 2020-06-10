Nigeria logs highest COVID-19 cases in single day, four deaths

Nigeria has recorded its highest daily coronavirus caseload yet: 663 new cases in one fell swoop.

The figure gave it a new total of 13,464, with only four deaths reported.

Lagos kept its frontline status by recording 170 cases.

The biggest surprises were Ogun, Lagos’s neighbour and Bauchi in the Nigerian north east.

Ogun recorded 108 cases, its highest since the daily reporting began.

It is now the fourth worst-hit by the virus in Nigeria, with 471 cases, overtaking Edo state with 462.

Bauchi also posted another all-time high of 69 cases. It is No. 11 with 364 cases.

Ebonyi, in east of Nigeria registered 49 cases, also its highest yet.

The usual suspects, Edo, Rivers and FCT Abuja were all on parade.

Edo has 33 cases, Rivers 30, FCT 26.

Abia that seized the leadership on the daily grim chart two days ago, also posted additional 14 cases.

Kano is also back on the chart with 16 cases, compared with just 4 cases on Monday.

Here is the breakdown for all the states:

Lagos-170

Ogun-108

Bauchi-69

Ebonyi-49

Edo-33

Rivers-30

FCT-26

Jigawa-26

Delta-20

Anambra-17

Gombe-16

Kano-16

Imo-15

Abia-14

Borno-11

Oyo-11

Plateau-8

Kebbi-6

Kaduna-6

Ondo-4

Niger-2

Katsina-2

Osun-1

Ekiti-1

Kwara-1