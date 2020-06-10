HP boosts remote working with innovative laptops, desktops

HP Inc. today introduced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio designed to help people stay productive – whether they continue working from home or prepare to return to the office.

The new products include the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 (available in Nigeria from end of July 2020), HP EliteBook 835 G7, HP EliteBook 845 G7, and HP EliteBook 855 G7 (available in Nigeria from end of August 2020), HP EliteBook 830 G7, HP EliteBook 840 G7, and HP EliteBook 850 G7 (available in Nigeria from end of June 2020), and HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 (available in Nigeria from end of June 2020).

Others are HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC (available in Nigeria from early November), HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms whose availability will be announced at a later stage, HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC (available in Nigeria from end of July 2020), HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC and HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC (both expected to be available in Nigeria from end of September 2020; the HP ProDesk 600 G6 Series and the HP ProDesk 400 Series (expected to be available in Nigeria from end of July 2020); as well as the ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and ZBook Firefly 15 G7 which are expected to be available in the country from early July 2020.

The list also includes the HP E Series Monitors (available in Nigeria this June), the HP E14 Portable Monitor available in Nigeria by end Q1 2021, the HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor whose availability will be announced at a later stage, and the HP Device Provisioning Services which is available now to customers, but expected to be available for channel partners in the second half of 2020.

“As we experience a new normal that blurs reality between life and work, it’s clear that the PC is essential – allowing us to work, live, learn, collaborate, and create regardless of distance,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Today’s line-up of innovative products, our largest commercial product launch ever, including the next generation of Elite PCs and desktops, the world’s first ergonomic monitors with always-on low blue-light, and the world’s brightest 14-inch mobile workstation, along with dedicated services to improve remote employee experiences, reinforces HP’s commitment to equipping workers with the right tools, power, and performance for the ultimate work from home experience.”

The latest HP EliteBooks are designed for superb connection and collaboration for powerful business resiliency. 5G or Gigabit Class 4G LTE makes it easy to get connected and get work done. The wide-angle camera with an 88-degree field of view combined with AI-based audio that minimises background noises and makes video conference experiences sharper and clearer.

Tapered edges make the devices easier to open, the redesigned keyboard with rubber dome keys provides an extremely quiet typing experience, and the integrated webcam privacy shutters physically block the camera for immediate and worry-free privacy.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio, the highest in a business convertible. The laptops feature 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ vPro® processors for maximum performance.

The HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs are designed to meet the demands of the multi-task, multi-place workday – now with both AMD and Intel-based processor options. Available with 13.3″, 14″, and 15.6″ diagonal screens, users get a powerful, highly secure, and durable laptop that keeps them connected and productive in any setting.