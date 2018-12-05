Nigerian football on path of greatness again – Ikpea

By Akeem Busari

Recent exploits of the various Nigeria national football teams have continued to elicit positive reactions from stakeholders and football enthusiasts.

Coming on the heels of Super Falcons’ record-setting ninth AWCON title triumph in Ghana, the national chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Reverend Samuel Ikpea, was upbeat about the chances of Nigeria regaining its enviable pride of place amongst top football playing countries in the world.

Speaking with the press in his office in Lagos, the amiable businessman and passionate football enthusiast noted that the recent impressive achievements of the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in different competitions were strong indications that Nigerian was once again on the path to greatness.

” I am, indeed, very glad that our national teams are doing very well in their continental and global football engagements,” Ikpea remarked.

” We must commend the players for their zeal, determination, commitment and patriotism. Today, we are the leading lights of African football. What with our male team capping their impressive outing in Russia 2018 world cup, with picking a ticket to the 2019 AFCON.

“Add that to our female team’s near total domination of African female football and you would only see more glories coming to Nigerian football,” Ikpea waxed lyrically.

The NFSC boss however, admonished the NFF to ensure the teams are given quality preparations before their engagements.

He added that the Super Falcons should be given priority attention as they prepare for the female world cup coming up next year in France.

Speaking further, he lambasted some individual and corporate bodies who have only being paying lip services to the cause of Nigerian football.

“Well placed Nigerians and corporate bodies should rally in support of Nigerian football and put their money to work and benefit Nigeria football,” he stated.