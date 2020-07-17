Nigerian striker Onuachu recovers from COVID-19, resumes training

Paul Onuachu, Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Belgian club Genk, has recovered from coronavirus.

Onuachu last week tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to Belgium from Nigeria.

He was placed in isolation but the latest tests carried out on the lanky striker returned negative.

The striker is now billed to resume training with the rest of the squad on Friday.

The 26-year-old who missed his side’s friendly win over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday will be available for the club’s next friendly fixture against Excelsior.

Genk’s manager, Hannes Wolf, confirmed the Nigerian will join his teammates in training on Friday.

“On Friday, he will just train with the group,” Wolf told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the exhibition match.”

Onuachu scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions in his first season at the Belgian side.

He joined Genk from Danish side, FC Midtjylland for €6m in 2019.0