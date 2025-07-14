Nearly one year after the minimum wage was officially signed by President Bola Tinubu, nine states of the federation have yet to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000 for teachers.

This is according to data exclusively obtained from the National Union of Teachers (NUT) on Sunday.

President signed the minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024, following its passage by the National Assembly on July 23, 2024.

Recently, teachers across the Federal Capital Territory embarked on an over 100-day strike due to the failure of Area Councils to implement the minimum wage for teachers.

In October 2024, 12 states of the federation were still paying teachers, especially those under the employment of the local government, N18,000 minimum wage.

The development means the teachers in the 12 states, as of October 2024, were receiving the old N18,000 minimum wage and had not even enjoyed the N30,000 approved by the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the data obtained from the NUT on Sunday, Abia State has yet to implement the minimum wage for teachers.

In Adamawa, though the state had migrated from the N18,000 minimum wage to N30,000 approved by the late President Buhari, teachers were yet to enjoy the new minimum wage of N70,000.

In Ebonyi State, the minimum wage for teachers was yet to be implemented.

For Enugu, the NUT said the minimum wage had not been implemented, although the state government added N50,000 to the salaries of workers, including teachers, and labelled it an enhanced wage award.

In Gombe, the data from the NUT revealed that the minimum wage had not been implemented for primary school teachers.

In Kaduna State, the government blamed non-implementation on teachers’ verification exercise.

In Nasarawa, Yobe, and Zamfara states, the minimum wage was yet to be implemented for teachers, according to the NUT data.

The FCT teachers recently called off strike, after the area council chairmen agreed to a slash of their internally generated revenue to pay the teachers.

Speaking on the data, the NUT urged states not yet implementing the N70,000 minimum wage to start without further delay.

The union also asked states implementing the new wage to let it reach all categories of teachers.

“Let the minimum wage reach all workers so everyone will feel a part of it.

“It is unfair for those not getting the higher wage and it will affect the balance of education delivery,” the national president of the NUT, Titus Amba, said.