Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has warned his appointees to desist from engaging in political activities ahead of the yet-to-be-released 2027 election guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Diri, who gave the warning on Wednesday at the 162nd meeting of the state executive council in Yenagoa, stressed that any of his appointees found engaging in political activities at this time would be sacked.

He wondered why some persons decided to heat up the polity when it was not yet time for politicking, noting that although everyone had the right to aspire to any political office, it should be done in line with the INEC stipulated guidelines.

Diri said his administration was focused on governance and programmes that would develop the state and should not be distracted by unnecessary political activities.

He urged people to engage in other profitable ventures rather than politicking when it was not yet time to do so.

Diri said, “I would like to advise politicians to follow the guidelines of political activities as enunciated by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything.

“This is the time for governance, and we have started hearing public statements on the radio about who was contesting for one office or the other.

“I advise all of us to refrain from politicking and wait for INEC’s guidelines, particularly for political appointees. If you want to heat the polity, please resign.

“Going forward, any political appointee who goes on air to talk about 2027 politics will be sacked.

“Any political appointee, no matter their office on air, or does political activities when it is not yet time, and it is brought to my knowledge, consider yourself sacked.”

The governor also addressed non-appointees that they should look for other economic activities that will bring development to the state. He said the state cannot be doing politics from the beginning of the year to the end.

“Elections are in 2027, but some want to play God when they do not even know if they will see 2027. I am not praying for anybody’s death,” he said.

Diri continued that for anyone seeking public office, there are established laws and procedures in the country, including a timetable for political activities. He reminded them that power comes from God and advised them to hold off their political ambitions and drama for now.

He also added that once INEC releases the official guidelines, everyone will be free to engage in political activities

“As a political appointee, that has to stop today. Everybody is put on notice that if any of those social media political comments are seen, action will be taken”, Diri concluded.