Obasanjo, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors in Ogun

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday met with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal behind closed door at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

After the meeting, Tambuwal described former Obasanjo as a statesman, who would still be relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges of the country.

The governor, who paid an unscheduled visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence of the former President, said Nigerians shall continue to learn from him.

The Special Assistant Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi in a release on Saturday, stated that the governor met with Obasanjo behind closed-doors.

After about an hour meeting behind closed-doors with Obasanjo, the governor hinted that they had a successful parley and that he was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit despite the Covid-19 pandemic atmosphere.

According to Tambuwal, “you know Baba is our leader, statesman and it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”

On governance in Sokoto State, the governor spoke on efforts of his administration restore permanent stability after recent outbreak of banditry.

“We are re-establishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of us in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,” Tambuwal disclosed.

The governor who arrived at about 2.30pm and left at 3.30pm was accompanied by eight members of his special advisers.