Fresh controversy has emerged within the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following disruptions during the party’s House of Representatives and senatorial primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development followed a petition reportedly submitted to the APC national leadership by a group identified as “Ondo State APC Concern,” alleging irregularities and disruptions during the primary election process.

In the petition addressed to APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, the group called for intervention over the conduct of the primaries in parts of the state.

According to the petitioners, primaries were conducted across nine federal constituencies, but results were announced for only Akure South/Akure North, Okitipupa/Irele, and Ondo East/Ondo West constituencies.

The group claimed that collation processes in six other constituencies — Akoko North East/North West, Akoko South East/South West, Owo/Ose, Idanre/Ifedore, Ilaje/Ese-Odo, and Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo — were disrupted before completion.

The petition also alleged that members of the National Assembly Election Committee led by Hon. Iboroma Harry Dabibi left the APC secretariat in Akure after unrest broke out at the venue.

According to the group, the disruption occurred after some party supporters and aspirants protested the conduct of the exercise, forcing party officials, journalists, and other attendees to leave the venue.

The petition further alleged that disagreements over the conduct of the primaries contributed to the delay in announcing results in some constituencies.

The crisis comes amid growing concerns within the Ondo APC over internal disagreements and the conduct of the party’s primary elections ahead of the 2027 polls.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has previously denied allegations of marginalisation and candidate imposition within the party, maintaining that due process and party supremacy would guide the emergence of candidates.

At separate APC stakeholders’ meetings, the governor also urged party members to avoid internal conflicts and work towards party unity ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, reports of violence further heightened tensions during the exercise.

According to media reports, gunshots were heard during one of the APC senatorial primaries in the state, causing delegates and party officials to flee the venue as confusion erupted.

The petitioners called on the APC national leadership to review the disputed processes, reconvene the election committee where necessary, and ensure adherence to the party’s electoral guidelines.

“The APC cannot afford actions that could undermine confidence in its internal democratic process,” the group stated.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Ondo State Government nor the APC state leadership had issued an official response to the latest claims surrounding the primaries.