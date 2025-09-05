The Kaduna State Police Command has formally invited a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, along with six senior members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for questioning over allegations relating to criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

The development follows a broader escalation of tensions involving the opposition party in the state.

In a letter dated September 4, 2025, signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Uzairu Abdullahi, the ADC State Chairman was directed to produce the seven individuals before the State Criminal Investigation Department on September 8, 2025, to clarify allegations contained in a complaint filed by unidentified parties.

The individuals listed in the letter include Nasir El-Rufai; Bashir Sa’idu; Jafaru Sani; Ubaidullah Mohammed (a.k.a. “30”); Nasiru Maikano; Aminu Abita and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini (a.k.a. “Mikiya”)

The letter stated, “This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025.”

The police emphasised that the invitation forms part of ongoing efforts to preserve law and public order.

Earlier on the same day, security operatives from the Kaduna State Police Command sealed off the ADC’s state secretariat at No. 4 Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, just hours before the anticipated visit from the ADC’s North-West leadership.

The visit had been scheduled as a commiseration mission following a violent incident in which party members were attacked by political thugs the previous week.

At a press briefing held at his residence in Kaduna on September 4(Thursday), El-Rufai vehemently condemned the police’s actions as unconstitutional overreach.

He revealed that the meeting was intended for the ADC North-West leadership to express solidarity with members wounded in the violent attack last week.

However, he said, the police commissioner intervened, claiming—without providing documentation—that a court order barred the meeting.

El-Rufai stated, “He knows what he’s writing violates the Constitution. We have not seen the court order. It has not been properly served to us. Even if there is a court order, there is a legal process to serve an affected person, and it has not been served on us.”

Despite these grievances, he noted, ADC leaders chose to defer to the police to avoid confrontation, saying “as responsible leaders, we decided that even though we have not seen the order, we believe the commissioner of police. Because we don’t believe the commissioner of police could be lying.”

El-Rufai also signalled that the matter would not end with the shutdown, hinting at a protracted legal fight.

“We want to see that order, and, of course, we will challenge whatever grounds to the Supreme Court.This is not the end of it. Other things will follow after this,” he declared.

This sudden crackdown comes amid an already fraught political climate and last week’s disruption of the inauguration the transition committee meeting, where suspected thugs stormed the venue, injuring several attendees and causing extensive property damage, all in the presence of police officers who were accused of inaction.

Prior to this, the ADC in Kaduna State distanced the party from El-Rufai’s role in inaugurating the transition committee during the disputed event, arguing that the gathering lacked consultation and legitimacy. ADC officials described the act as fraudulent and destabilising.

Meanwhile, the State Government had maintained a firm stance against El-Rufai’s perceived provocations. In a statement dated September 1, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Dr. Shehu Shuaibu, accused the ex-governor of scheming to “destabilise our hard-won peace,” especially in light of the ADC’s setbacks in recent by-elections.

The statement had warned, “Anyone who dares to threaten it, be it Nasir El-Rufai or any of his accomplices, will be held accountable.”