Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, escalated her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday by presenting her case at a United Nations forum.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 after a heated confrontation with Akpabio over a new Senate seating arrangement, which she claimed was designed to undermine her.

Tensions intensified when Akpoti-Uduaghan, on national television, accused Akpabio of punishing her for rejecting his alleged sexual advances.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session during the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting at the United Nations in New York, Akpoti-Uduaghan called for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.

She asserted that she was facing political victimisation and intimidation for demanding an open and transparent investigation into her sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

“My call to the international community is that the world must not stay silent as democracy and women’s rights are rolled back in Nigeria. I call on human rights organisations, women’s movements, and democratic institutions to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable. Nigeria needs global partners to push for women’s political inclusion, safety, and protection from political harassment,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that her suspension was illegal and vowed to continue her fight against what she termed injustice upon her return. She also refused to apologise, describing the situation as an attempt by powerful men to silence her.

“This is a clear case of political victimisation for speaking against corruption and gender-based violence. The United Nations Declaration defines sexual harassment as a form of gender violence. The Senate’s action is an assault on democracy. I was elected by my constituents to represent them, but powerful men have unilaterally silenced their voices by suspending me for six months,” she said.

She further stated, “I will resist political intimidation. In the past few days, several male colleagues have urged me to apologise and retract my statements, but I told them I would not apologise for my truth. I will serve the six-month suspension, and on the very first day of my return, I will re-present my petition on sexual harassment. I will continue to do so until there is a fair and transparent investigation.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan pledged to collaborate with women’s groups, civil society organisations, and legal teams to ensure that her suspension is overturned.

“This is bigger than me. No other woman in public office should ever be silenced again,” she declared.