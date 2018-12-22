Solskjaer in Cardiff debut as Man Utd manager

New Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his first match on Saturday against Cardiff, where he spent an unhappy spell as manager in 2014.

Solskjaer will be at the helm at Old Trafford until the end of the season, when the club will appoint a full-time successor.

United called time on Mourinho’s two-and-a-half years at the club on Tuesday, with the club languishing sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the current front-runner.

Solskjaer, 45, made more than 360 appearances in 11 years for United and scored a dramatic Champions League winner in 1999 to seal a historic treble.

He says it is “like coming home” as he starts his temporary tenure as the Red Devils’ boss, he told the club’s MUTV channel on Thursday.

“It feels like coming home. It’s been a few whirlwind days, very hectic,” he said in his first interview since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

“It’s six months, I’m going to enjoy the ride. It’s about being myself. The club’s running a process to find the next manager so I’m just going to be myself in the meantime,” he added.