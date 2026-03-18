Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has directed all political appointees to hand over to permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

The directive was issued a day after the governor and his deputy were sworn in for a new term in office.

The order was contained in a notice dated March 18, 2026, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Nwabufo Nwankwo.

The notice directed the appointees to complete the handover on or before the close of work on Wednesday, pending the constitution of a new cabinet.

The letter read, “I am directed to inform all political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servant in the various MDAs on or before the close of work today, March 18, 2026, until a new cabinet is constituted.

“All first-term cabinet members are to meet with Mr Governor as follows: Date: Monday, March 23, 2026.Time: 10 am prompt. Venue: ANSEC Chambers

“Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that Soludo and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, were sworn in on Tuesday at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The oath of office was administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, in the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, among other dignitaries.