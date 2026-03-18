Kano State Government has confirmed that the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, will lead the Hawan Idi (Eid Durbar) this Eid-el-Fitr amid heightened security measures.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said the government, under Governor Abba Yusuf, “has received credible intelligence reports through the State Security Council indicating deliberate attempts by some individuals to create confusion and instigate a breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations in the state.”

The statement stressed that while Kano is committed to “promoting, protecting, and preserving the rich cultural heritage” of the state, it will not compromise on “maintaining peace, law, and order, as well as safeguarding the lives and property of all residents.”

Highlighting the Emir’s central role in the festivities, the government said, “This will be conducted by His Highness, Sarkin Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, from the Kofar Mata Eid Praying Ground through designated routes to Gidan Shettima, terminating at Kofar Fatalwa of the Kano Emir’s Palace.”

The announcement makes clear that Sanusi will personally lead the traditional Durbar procession, a cornerstone of the state’s cultural and religious heritage.

While Hawan Nasarawa will proceed in a modified form without horseback riding, other processions, including Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau, and Hawan Dorayi, have been suspended until future celebrations, in the interest of public safety.

All security agencies have been directed “to intensify surveillance, ensure strict compliance with these directives, and take all necessary lawful measures to prevent any breach of peace before, during, and after the festive period.”

Residents were urged “to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies,” and to avoid spreading unverified information.

The statement also commended the “continued dedication and professionalism of security agencies” and extended best wishes to all Muslims in Kano for a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration.