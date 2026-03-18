The National Executive Council of the Labour Party has fixed May 23 for its presidential primary.

Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Asogwa said this was part of the approved timetable for the party’s primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said that the timetable was fixed at a statutory NEC meeting observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Asogwa said the party, in compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, also approved April 15 for submission of the membership register to INEC.

He also said that the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries would hold on May 15.

Asogwa added that NEC ratified the actions of the party’s national leadership regarding the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses on March 26, March 28 and March 31, respectively.

According to him, the national convention has been scheduled for April 11.

“The council, which remains the highest decision-making organ of the party after the national convention, reviewed recent developments within the party.

“This included the recent unfortunate invasion of the party secretariat by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by certain rogue elements,” he said.

Asogwa said that the Board of Trustees, following a review of a report and recommendations of the Peace, Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Salisu Mohammed (BOT Secretary), had suspended some members.

He said that the affected members were suspended for alleged acts of indiscipline, anti-party activities and complicity in the desecration of the party’s national secretariat:

“NEC further ratified and approved the ongoing expansion of the party’s membership register through a hybrid approach – Digital Membership Registration (e-registration) – alongside manual registration in rural communities.

“This initiative is aimed at modernising the party’s database, strengthening participatory democracy and enhancing transparency and efficiency in party administration, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026,” he said.

The media aide further stated that the Labour Party’s NEC had resolved that all existing vacancies within party structures should be filled by appointing interim leadership to ensure continuity in administration.

“The national leadership has been duly empowered to make such appointments, which will remain in acting capacity pending the conduct of substantive congresses in accordance with the party constitution and approved timetable.

“The council also urged members to utilise the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms to address grievances, thereby promoting unity and minimising internal conflicts.

“Finally, NEC welcomed the recent judgment of the Federal High Court affirming the leadership of Sen. Nenadi Usman as Interim National Chairman.

“The council passed a vote of confidence in her leadership, the Interim National Working Committee, the BOT, leadership of the NLC, leadership of the TUC and the leadership of Gov. Alex Otti,” he said.

Asogwa commended INEC for its prompt compliance with the court pronouncement.

NAN