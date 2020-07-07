Stanbic IBTC upgrades mobile app with exciting features

Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its mobile app by introducing exciting features to enable seamless transactions for its customers.

The one-stop mobile app tagged Super App, consists of the entire range of the Stanbic IBTC Group products such as My Bank, Mutual Funds, Pension, @Ease, Insurance and Stockbroking.

The Stanbic IBTC Super App offers quick log-in capability with facial and fingerprint biometric options, strong customer data protection and voice banking features.

It also contains features such as instant soft loans for customers through the instant cash advance/EZ cash, bills payment, and funds transfer.

Other offers from the Super App include Automated Teller machine (ATM) cardless withdrawals, loading of prepaid cards and payment of multiple beneficiaries, amongst others. It also provides more self-service options such as unfreezing of account and password reset option.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said the upgraded mobile app is a restatement of the organisation’s commitment to providing seamless and unique banking experiences to its customers. “The upgrade of our mobile application is in furtherance of our digitisation agenda. This is driven by our desire to drive optimum satisfaction amongst our numerous customers. The super app offers our clients the opportunity to transact across the range of financial services we offer, ranging from core banking transactions to managing mutual funds, pensions, insurance and stockbroking accounts,” he stated.

Other functions of the super app include the customers’ ability to subscribe to and withdraw from mutual funds; application for insurance policies and management of their stockbroking and pensions accounts, regardless of having a functional Stanbic IBTC Bank account.

The Stanbic IBTC Holdings Chief Executive stated further: “Our upgraded app is revolutionary and a first in the Nigerian market. Being a universal financial services organisation, we continually explore avenues of easing financial transactions. Our customers and clients will indeed find the additional functionalities invaluable.”

The Stanbic IBTC Mobile App can be downloaded on Google Play store for Android phones as well as App Store for iOS phones and from the Stanbic IBTC website: https://www.stanbicibtcbank.com/nigeriabank/personal/ways-to-bank/Appyness.

Existing customers with their internet banking login credentials can register with the same on the super app while non-internet banking users can use their debit card details to register.