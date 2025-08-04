The Association of Resident Doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The doctors cited the failure of the hospital management and the state government to address their long-standing demands as the reason for the industrial action.

On April 8, the doctors suspended a month-long strike to give the hospital management and the state government time to meet their demands.

Three months after suspending the strike, the doctors sent a letter to the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof Olawale Olakulehin, issuing a three-week ultimatum for the management to meet their outstanding demands.

The letter, dated July 8, 2025, and titled “Re: Notice of industrial action,” said its congress agreed to grant a grace period of three weeks, during which formal notifications would be sent to relevant stakeholders, including the Oyo State Government and the hospital management, to encourage prompt action on the unresolved issues.

The letter, obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, read, “The congress acknowledges and appreciates the management’s efforts in addressing parts of its demands, particularly the payment of upgrade arrears and the refund of examination/update course fees.

“However, it regrets to note the continued non-implementation of critical outstanding demands.

“These include the payment of the new minimum wage along with accrued arrears from January 2025; disbursement of the Medical Residency Training Fund; payment of accoutrement allowance; recruitment of resident doctors across all departments; and renovation of call rooms.

“After thorough deliberations and by majority resolution, the congress has agreed to grant a grace period of three weeks, during which formal notifications will be sent to relevant stakeholders, including the Oyo State government and hospital management, a bid to encourage prompt action on these unresolved issues.

“Kindly note that failure to meet the outlined demands by the 29th of July, 2025, will result in the commencement of total and indefinite industrial action.

“We trust in your responsiveness and look forward to swift, positive outcomes.”

On July 28, the doctors sent a follow-up letter, signed by the association’s President, Dr Stephen Adedokun, and General Secretary, Dr Adedapo Mustapha, notifying the CMD that they would commence an indefinite strike the following day, July 29, due to the failure of the management and the government to meet their demands.

The major demands of the doctors are the implementation of minimum wage for LAUTECH Teaching Hospital staff, despite implementation for other healthcare workers in the state, leading to significant pay parity and resultant resignation and inability to attract more hands.

The doctors said the development placed more burden on the remaining personnel.

They also lamented non-implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act/Fund, and non-payment of accoutrement allowance, among others.

The letter titled, “Notice of indefinite industrial action effective 12:00 am, 29th July, 2025,” stated that, “Despite an ample window of engagement granted over the past three months and three weeks, it is with deep concern that we hereby declare a total and indefinite industrial action commencing from 12:00 am, Tuesday 29th July 2025.”

The association urged the hospital management to treat the notice with the seriousness it deserved and to respond promptly to avert prolonged disruption of services.

“We remain committed to dialogue and resolution, but will not resume duty until tangible and acceptable steps have been taken to address our demands,” the letter read.

Speaking with our correspondent, Dr Adedokun said the doctors resumed their suspended industrial action on July 29 after the government failed to fulfil promises made at the time of the previous strike suspension.

Last month, the doctors warned of the imminent collapse of the hospital, citing massive staff exodus, poor remuneration, and lack of government support as major threats to its continued operation.

In an open letter dated July 4, 2025, and addressed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the doctors described the situation at the hospital as alarming, revealing that the number of resident doctors had dropped from nearly 270 to fewer than 65.