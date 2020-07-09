Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu contracts coronavirus

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, while the result of his mates, Stephen Odey and Cyril Dessers at Belgian club Genk, came out negative.

“In the run-up to the first exhibition game of the season, the entire Genk group was tested yesterday (Tuesday),” a report on Belgian website hln.be stated, adding that: “Everyone tested negative except Onuachu.”

The 26-year-old Nigeria international left Belgium for Nigeria on May 27, alongside fellow Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Imoh Ezekiel.

He returned to his club on June 28 after he was stranded for a week in Lagos due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles striker becomes the second Nigerian footballer to contract Coronavirus after Akpan Udoh, the first footballer to be infected, in February 2020.