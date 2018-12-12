Thales, Gemalto get Euro Commission regulatory clearance

Thales and Gemalto on Wednesday announced that they have been granted merger control Regulatory Clearance by the European Commission, following Thales’s commitment to divest its general purpose hardware security modules (GP HSM) business globally1 to a suitable purchaser.

This clearance is effective immediately.

Together with the merger control clearances obtained in China, Israel, South Africa and Turkey, and clearances relating to foreign investments in Australia, Canada and the USA (CFIUS), Thales and Gemalto have now obtained 8 of the required 14 Regulatory Clearances.

Thales and Gemalto continue to work constructively with the competent antitrust authorities to obtain the remaining Regulatory Clearances in Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and in the United States.

In addition, Thales and Gemalto are seeking Regulatory Clearance relating to foreign investments from the competent authority in Russia.

The transaction should close shortly after all of the Regulatory Clearances have been secured, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019, as announced in the joint press release dated 11 October 2018.

Further announcements will be made if and when a Regulatory Clearance has been obtained or the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being satisfied, or as otherwise required by applicable law.

As announced on 10 August 2018, the Acceptance Period has been further extended by Thales in accordance with an exemption granted by the Dutch financial markets authority (AFM) and will end two weeks after the fulfilment of the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances or the waiver thereof (but no later than the Long Stop Date).