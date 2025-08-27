Nigerian music superstar, Tiwa Savage, is making her long-awaited return to the music scene with the release of her new album, This One Is Personal, set to drop on August 29.

This marks her first full-length project since 2020’s Celia, ending a five-year hiatus from major releases.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, Savage revealed that the 13-track album explores themes of pain, growth, and resilience, with a deeply intimate Afrobeats sound.

Recorded across Nashville, London, and Lagos, the project features minimal collaborations, including UK rapper Skepta and rising star Taves.

“This album is my story, so I kept the features limited.

“I wanted you all to feel me in every song. The few features I chose were very intentional, with people who understood the vision and could add to the message without taking away from its intimacy. It’s less about numbers and more about connection,” Savage shared in a fan Q&A on X.

Savage, who has largely stayed away from releasing a full studio album since 2020, said the project reflects her personal journey over the past five years, balancing career transitions, motherhood, and self-discovery.

Fans worldwide have flooded social media with excitement, using the hashtag #ThisOneIsPersonal to engage with the singer as she answers questions about the album’s making and the stories behind each track.