Two powerful people frustrate Buhari’s efforts to perform – Aisha

Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday lamented that two powerful personalities have constituted themselves as a cog in the wheel of speedy development of the country

Buhari, who spoke at a conference organized by Project 4+4 in Abuja, however, did not mention the names of the powerful persons.

The event was also attended by the wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo.

The First Lady explained that the government had achieved a lot but could have achieved more or even achieved all it had in one year but for two people in government who will never allow things to move fast.

The President’s wife said that she was disappointed in men who rather than fight these two men would go to them in the night begging for favour.

According to persecondnews.com Mrs. Buhari, who urged Nigerian women to rise and fight, said: ”I have realized that Senator Babafemi Ojodu, Special Adviser, political, to the President, and Dr. Hajo Sani, and wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Osinbajo, are not comfortable with my saying this and want me to confine myself to my prepared speech but we must say the truth.”

The President’s wife insisted that the powerful duo were retrogressive elements preventing the government from moving forward.

The First Lady, known for her frank talk when it comes to issues concerning her husband’s administration, had in October 2016, told the BBC in an interview, that her husband was being held hostage by a cabal.

“The president does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position,” she had said.

The First Lady had also threatened not to vote for Buhari, saying “he is yet to tell me, but I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again”.

Also, Mrs. Buhari, on Monday, October 9, 2017, condemned the management of Aso Rock clinic, adding that the health centre didn’t have the facilities to treat patients.

According to her, she had to visit a private clinic after she found out the Aso Rock clinic’s X-Ray machine was not working.

In her outburst on the APC primaries, she said: “It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard

earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their

names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

”Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that automatic tickets have been given to other people.

”All Progressives Congress being a party which cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch. – Vanguard.