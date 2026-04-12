The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced May 12, 2026, as the date for the inauguration of its newly elected State Executives and Chairmen across the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party congratulated the officials on the successful and peaceful conduct of their state congresses, describing the process as a clear demonstration of the ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

The party noted that the elections were conducted in line with its constitution and relevant legal provisions, commending members and stakeholders for what it described as a mature, disciplined, and orderly exercise.

According to the statement, the inauguration is scheduled for May 12, 2026, although a new date may be communicated by the National Working Committee if necessary.

The ADC also urged the newly elected officials to remain committed to the party’s ideals and work in alignment with the leadership of its National Chairman, David Mark, as they take on the responsibility of strengthening the party’s presence nationwide.

It emphasized that the task ahead requires unity, discipline, and dedication to building a credible political alternative for Nigerians.

The party expressed confidence that under the leadership of the new state executives, it would continue to expand its structures and deepen its engagement with citizens across the federation.

Prof Joash Amupitan, National Chairman of The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had warned the party against proceeding with its congresses and convention, saying doing so could violate existing court orders.

But responding through its National Publicity Secretary, the party vowed to carry on with its convention and congresses.

ADC accused INEC of overstepping its supervisory role and attempting to halt lawful processes, insisting that internal disputes do not suspend democratic functions, while reaffirming its decision to proceed in full compliance with the law.

“ADC finds it necessary to respond, in order to correct several legal and factual misrepresentations. While the Commission seeks to present its position as one anchored in law and neutrality, the substance of the Chairman’s own statements reveals a fundamental misapplication of both constitutional principles and judicial directives.”

“First, the Chairman’s repeated assertion that INEC is merely acting within the confines of a “multi-party constitutional order” is, with respect, a deflection from the central issue. The question before Nigerians is not whether Nigeria remains a multi-party state in theory, but whether the actions of INEC in practice are undermining the ability of opposition parties to freely organize and function.

“The ADC has not alleged the abolition of multi-party democracy in form; rather, it has raised concerns about actions that, in effect, weaken it. The Chairman’s reliance on the existence of multiple parties as proof of neutrality does not address the specific conduct under scrutiny.”